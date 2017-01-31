Nicole Kidman is in early negotiations to join Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” as the mother of the titular superhero, played by Jason Momoa.

Warner Bros. has set an Oct. 5, 2018, release date for “Aquaman.” James Wan is directing the superhero film with Peter Safran producing. Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Rob Cowan are executive producing.

“Aquaman” is based on the DC Comics character who’s king of Atlantis, born half-human as Arthur Curry and half-Atlantean. Aquaman’s mother is Atlanna, who has escaped the underwater kingdom and had a son with a lighthouse keeper.

Kidman was nominated for an Academy Award in the best supporting actress category for her work in “Lion.” She’s also starring in and executive producing HBO’s series “Big Little Lies.”

The studio is planning to start production in April in Australia. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who starred on Netflix’s “The Get Down, has been tapped to play the villain Black Manta.

Amber Heard is playing Mera, Aquaman’s love interest, and Willem Dafoe will portray Aquaman’s science advisor, Dr. Vulko.

