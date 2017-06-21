Nicolas Cage’s ‘Vengeance: A Love Story’ Lands at FilmRise

FilmRise has acquired the Patriot Pictures thriller “Vengeance: A Love Story,” starring Nicolas Cage as a detective seeking vigilante justice.

FilmRise is planning a fall release in theaters and on VOD. Cage had been attached to direct “Vengeance: A Love Story” in 2016, but later stepped aside.

The film, is based on the 2003 novel “Rape: A Love Story” by Joyce Carol Oates. The novel centers on the aftermath a gang rape, with the victim left for dead in a park boathouse. The woman is a single mother in her 30s, and the attack is witnessed by her daughter — whose credibility is attacked at the subsequent trial.

Patriot’s Harold Becker and Michael Mendelsohn developed the film for eight years. Anna Hutchison portrays the single mother and Talitha Bateman plays her 12-year old daughter. Don Johnson portrays the criminal defense attorney.

“Vengeance is an incredible story of the subsequent effect violence (and vigilante justice) have on multiple generations of women,” said Mendelsohn. “It’s a modern movie with super talented professionals, Nicolas Cage and Don Johnson, going head to head.”

“Vengeance: A Love Story” was shot in Atlanta and directed by Johnny Martin, a former stuntman and second unit director in his feature directorial debut. The “Vengeance” screenplay was adapted by John Mankiewicz.

“Vengeance: A Love Story” was produced by Cage and Mendelsohn. Executive producers are Harold Becker, Mike Nilon, Patricia Eberle, and Richard Rionda Del Castro; and co-executive produced by Martin J. Barab, Dama Claire and Randy Mendelsohn, as well as Etchie Stroh and Shahar Stroh of Moonstone Entertainment. Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management fully financed the film.

The deal was negotiated between FilmRise’s Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn with Etchie Stroh.