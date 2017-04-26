Nicolas Cage Breaks Ankle on Set of Heist Movie in Bulgaria

Nicolas Cage has broken his ankle on the set of heist movie “#211” in Bulgaria, a source confirms to Variety.

It’s currently unclear how the accident happened, but he was transferred to a hospital near the set before heading back to Los Angeles for treatment. He’s still in L.A., with hopes to return to set in about two weeks.

Millennium Films and Nu Image, the production companies behind the film, have not yet announced how Cage’s absence will affect production.

York Shackleton directs the movie that stars Cage as a police officer, following his efforts to stop a bank robbery. 211 is police code for “robbery in progress.”

Jonathan Yunger and Jeffrey Greenstein serve as producers of “#211,” with Yariv Lerner, Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Scott Karp on board as executive producers. Along with Cage, the cast also includes Amanda Cerny, Sophie Skelton, and Michael Rainey Jr.

Cage has kept busy in recent years, which is typical for the Oscar-winner. His other films in the works include “The Humanity Bureau,” “Vengeance: A Love Story,” and “Mom and Dad.” He was most recently seen in “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage,” “Snowden,” and “Dog Eat Dog.”

The news of Cage’s injury was first reported by Deadline.

