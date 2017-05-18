Nicolas Cage Starring in Action Movies ‘Red Squad,’ ‘Zander’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicolas Cage has signed with Hannibal Classics for a pair of action movies — “Red Squad” and “Zander” — with both shooting in Puerto Rico in October through end of the year.

Hannibal Classics is selling rights to both films at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cage will play a recently paroled Navy SEAL in “Red Squad.” In the film, he teams up with a fed-up DEA Agent who’s his best friend to take down a ruthless drug lord whose cartel killed the parolee’s family.

Producers on “Red Squad” are Richard Rionda Del Castro, Moshe Diamant, Luillo Ruiz and Oscar Generale; exec producers are Walter Josten, Patricia Eberle, Cam Cannon, Lindsey Roth and Mike Nilon. Alexander Witt is directing from a script written by Jorge Suarez, Cam Cannon, Scott Windhauser and David Sardi.

In “Zander,” Cage will portray an American ex-pat in Puerto Rico who finds his family-owned coffee farm threatened by a dangerous drug lord who wants to buy his farm. When he refuses, he’s abducted and has team up with a local rogue cop to fight back.

Windhauser wrote the script for “Zander.” No director is yet attached.

“Zander” producers are Rionda Del Castro, Diamant, Ruiz; exec producers are Josten, Eberle, Cannon, Roth and Nilon.

Cage previously teamed with Rionda del Castro’s Hannibal Classics on “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage” and “Vengeance: A Love Story.”

“I always look for a long term relationship with my stars and it is so good to be working with Nicolas Cage and to feel the appreciation is mutual,” said Rionda del Castro. “I promise you lot of great surprises will be announced soon with co-stars on these films.”

Cage is repped by CAA, Link Entertainment and attorney Patrick Knapp.