‘Nico, 1988,’ Biopic of Velvet Underground Singer, to Open Venice Horizons Section

ROME – Italian director Susanna Nicchiarelli’s biopic “Nico, 1988,” about the late German chanteuse who was among Andy Warhol’s muses and sang with the Velvet Underground, has been set as the opening film of the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section dedicated to cutting-edge fare.

Danish actress, singer and songwriter Trine Dyrholm, who won the 2016 Berlin Golden Bear for her role in Thomas Vinterberg’s “The Commune,” plays the title role in this biopic of sorts, which focuses on the years 1987 and 1988, the last two years of Nico’s life.

In the film Dyrholm brings “the artist-icon Nico back to life” playing the part “with her own voice and transforming herself physically,” according to a Venice statement.

Nicchiarelli is known on the festival circuit for her standout debut, “Cosmonauta,” which played in Venice in 2009.

The biopic starts in 1987 with Nico, 48, strung out on heroin but going on tour in Europe as a soloist with a new manager and getting off drugs as the tour progresses. She is with her son Ari, who she claimed was conceived with Alain Delon, though Delon denied paternity. Nico died in 1988 while on vacation with Ari on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

Nicchiarelli’s screenplay draws on interviews with Ari and with Alan Wise, Nico’s then-manager.

Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing” will open the festival in competition Aug. 30. The full lineup is expected to be announced next week.

The 74th Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.