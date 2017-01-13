Nickel City Pictures has received an investment from Hamza Talhouni’s Olive Tree Capital and hired veteran executive Mark Fasano as partner and president of production.

Nickel City did not disclose the amount of the investment, which was announced Thursday with the European Film Market due to open in Berlin in less than a month. Nickel City announced in November at the American Film Market that it was partnering with Thunder Road Pictures and Entertainment 360 on “Naja,” a big-screen adaptation of the French graphic novel centering on a beautiful assassin, who is all the more deadly because she is unable to register pain.

Fasano will be responsible for overseeing the production of the company’s slate, which is focused on commercial film and television content across all genres. Fasano previously held the same position at PalmStar Media, where he was involved in the development and production of “American Ultra,” starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart; “The Whole Truth,” starring Keanu Reeves; and Netflix’s “True Memoirs of an International Assassin,” starring Kevin James.

Olive Tree Capital will provide Nickel City with financing capabilities in conjunction with a close network of family offices and high-net worth investors. Olive Tree will also co-finance development alongside the company’s existing development partner, Telepool GmbH.

Nickel City was launched in September with former PalmStar Media execs Ankur Rungta and Vishal Rungta. Fasano said the partnerships with Telepool and Olive Tree put the company in a position to produce multiple films per year.

Talhouni said, “Nickel City Pictures is an ideal partner for Olive Tree, as we continue to diversify our global portfolio with innovative and unique companies. Ankur, Mark and Vishal display an ambitious drive and commercial sensibility, while boasting rich relationships across the industry.”

(Pictured: Mark Fasano.)