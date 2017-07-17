Nick Rutherford, Lauren Lapkus Starring in Relationship Comedy ‘The Unicorn’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Principal photography has wrapped on the comedy “The Unicorn,” starring Nick Rutherford and Lauren Lapkus, Variety has learned exclusively.

“The Unicorn” also stars Lucy Hale, Beck Bennett, Dree HemingwayBeverly D’AngeloDarrell Britt-Gibson, Maya Kazan and John Kapelo. Filming took place in Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

Rutherford and Lapkus portray an engaged couple forced to visit Palm Springs for a weekend to celebrate her parents’ 25th wedding vow renewal and discover the apparent secret to their happy marriage — threesomes. Determined to properly celebrate their own “re-engagement,” they set out on a wild night in search of a threesome of their own but the experience takes an intense turn, exposing deeper relationship problems and threatening their future together.

Robert Schwartzman directed from a script written by Rutherford, Kirk Johnson and Will Elliott from a story by Schwartzman. The film was produced by Schwartzman and Russell Wayne Groves and was executive produced by Bret Disend, Al Di, Mark Weiss, Jessica James and Bo An.

“We conceived ‘The Unicorn’ in early 2017 and wrapped production four months later, which speaks to the level of commitment, persistence, and passion this entire team brought to this film,” said Schwartzman. We’re incredibly fortunate to have such an amazing cast and crew involved and so supportive. I’m grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to share this film with the world.”

Rutherford stars in “Brigsby Bear” and is a former “Saturday Night Live” writer. Lapkus starred in “Jurassic World,” “Are You There, Chelsea?” and “Crashing.”

 Schwartzman is repped by ICM Partners. Rutherford is repped by UTA and Principato Young Entertainment. Lapkus is repped by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

