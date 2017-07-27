Nick Offerman to Star in Movie Musical ‘Hearts Beat Loud’ With Kiersey Clemons

Nick Offerman will star in Brett Haley’s upcoming musical drama “Hearts Beat Loud” opposite Kiersey Clemons.

Park Pictures, Burn Later Productions, and Houston King Productions also announced on Thursday that Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner, and Toni Collette are also joining the cast. Clemons will play the daughter of Offerman’s character as they form a songwriting team during the summer before she leaves for college.

“Hearts Beat Loud” will include four original songs and a score by Keegan DeWitt. Offerman and Clemons will both sing in the film.

The movie will be produced by Houston King, Sam Bisbee, and Sam Slater. The executive producers include Franklin Carson, Paul Bernon, David Bernon, Theodora Dunlap, Jackie Bisbee, Lance Accord, Danny Rifkin, Frank Brenner, and Offerman. Amy Jarvela and Rowan Riley co-produced.

The drama will shoot in New York City in August. WME is handling sales.

“‘Hearts Beat Loud’ is about the connective power of music and the unexpected friendship that blossoms between a father and daughter as they are brought closer together through their songs, at a pivotal point in their lives when they are both about to make important decisions about their future,” Haley said. “I wrote the film with Nick Offerman in mind after my experience working with him on ‘The Hero.’ He is one of my favorite actors and I’m very excited to be putting him at the center of this film.”

Offerman is best known for his role as Ron Swanson on the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.” He also recently starred with Michael Keaton in “The Founder.”

Offerman is represented by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman. Clemons is represented by UTA, Mach 1 Management, and MJMG. Danson is represented by WME and Industry Entertainment. Lane is represented by The Gersh Agency and The Long Run. Danner is represented by Anonymous Content. Collette is represented by CAA and Finlay Management. Haley is represented by WME and Anonymous Content.