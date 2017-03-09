WME has signed actor and musician Nick Jonas in all areas.

Jonas comes to WME from CAA. He co-starred alongside James Franco in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival drama “Goat.” Jonas just wrapped production on Sony’s highly-anticipated reimagining of “Jumanji,” opposite Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black.

He’s currently starring in the Audience Network series “Kingdom,” which was recently renewed for a third season. He also appeared in the Fox comedy “Scream Queens.”

On the music front, the “Jealous” singer released his self-titled debut album in 2014, followed by his #1 album “Last Year Was Complicated” in 2016, which featured the platinum hit “Close.”

Additionally, Jonas — who used to perform with his siblings as part of the Jonas Brothers — recently received the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Grammy-nominated musician will continue to be repped by manager Phil McIntyre.