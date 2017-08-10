Nick Jonas Joins Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley in ‘Chaos Walking’

Nick Jonas has joined Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in Lionsgate’s adaptation of “Chaos Walking.”

Demian Bichir and Mads Mikkelsen are also on board, with Doug Liman directing the drama. Allison Shearmur, Doug Davison, and Erwin Stoff are the producers. The screenplay will be written by Charlie Kaufman, Lindsey Beers, John Lee Hancock, and Gary Spinelli (“Mena”).

The film is based on Patrick Ness’ book “Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go,” which was published in 2008 as the first in a trilogy. It is set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts.

The book is centered on the only boy in a town of men. He discovers a secret hidden from him and is forced to flee with only his dog, eventually coming upon a strange and silent girl. With the townspeople in pursuit, they set off on a white-knuckle journey in which the boy must unlearn everything he knows to figure out who he truly is.

The drama hits theaters on March 1, 2019.

Jonas starred in the Audience series “Kingdom,” which just concluded its final season, and can be seen next in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” opposite Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. He is repped by WME.