Nick Cassavetes has come on board New Line Cinema’s drama-comedy “Honeymoon with Harry,” based on the Bart Baker novel.

Mike Karz of Karz Entertainment and Josie Rosen of Gulfstream Pictures are producing the project, which has been in development for more than a decade. Russell Hollander of Hollander Entertainment is the executive producer.

Dan Fogelman, whose screenplay credits include “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “Last Vegas,” is the screenwriter. Baker’s novel focuses on a hard-living man who falls in love with a woman who literally saves him from himself — despite the best efforts of her protective father to crush the relationship. When she dies tragically just before the wedding, the men wind up going on the honeymoon together to reconcile their differences.

Robert de Niro, Bradley Cooper and Rachel McAdams have been attached to star in “Honeymoon with Harry” at various points and Cooper expressed interest in directing the project. No actors are currently attached.

Cassavetes’ credits include “John Q,” “The Notebook,” “Alpha Dog,” “My Sister’s Keeper” and “The Other Woman.” He came on board in late 2015 to direct a reboot of Patrick Swayze’s “Road House” for MGM with UFC fighter Ronda Rousey to star.

Cassavetes is repped by WME and LBI Entertainment. The news was first reported by The Tracking Board.