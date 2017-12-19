Nick Cannon to Write, Direct Women’s Basketball Film Co-Starring Chris Brown (EXCLUSIVE)

Nick Cannon is directing, writing, producing, and starring in “She Ball,” an indie film about women’s street basketball.

Cannon will star alongside Chris Brown, Cedric the Entertainer, Evan Ross, and Rebecca De Mornay.

“She Ball” follows the love of the game through the struggles of Avery Watts, played by Cannon, who enlists the baddest women’s streetball league in the city to help him save the embattled Inglewood Community Center, which he manages, all while trying to raise his seven-year-old daughter.

Cannon is producing the film with Demetrius Spencer of One Media Worldwide and Ball Up, the entertainment studio behind the streetball league.

To bring authenticity to the project, the movie will feature real-life athletes from the WNBA, Ball Up, and the Basketball Beauties League, including Melody Rae Kandil, Jaliyah Manuel, and former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner. Faizon Love, K.D. Aubert, Luenell, and Marla Gibbs round out the cast.

“I’m very excited for this film. It’s something powerful for the culture, uplifting for the community, and the film’s main objective is to empower women! It’s going to be Ncredible!” said Cannon, giving a nod to his production company, Ncredible Entertainment, which is behind the project with One Media Worldwide.

“Basketball has always been a huge part of my life since I was kid,” Spencer said. “I always wanted to do a movie about the sport that had a feel of the classic urban films I grew up watching. Seeing the love of the game through women’s basketball, the power and incredible strength they deliver on and off the court, makes the movie even more special.”

Cannon and Spencer will serve as executive producers with Benjamin Sumpter, Michael Goldberg, and Robert Keetch. Erika Conner and Nick Spencer are co-executive producers. The soundtrack is by Cannon and Baby “Birdman” Williams.

Production has already begun on “She Ball.”

