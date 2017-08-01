‘The Newsroom’s’ Thomas Sadoski to Star in Indie ‘The Mimic’

Thomas Sadoski is set to star in the indie “The Mimic.”

Thomas F. Mazziotti wrote and directed the pic. The film also stars Jake Robinson, Gina Gershon, and Austin Pendleton.

The story follows a protagonist who learns that imitation may not be the sincerest form of flattery when he is befriended by a younger neighbor on the town’s newspaper staff. The protagonist’s adventures with the neighbor are as if he’s peering through a one-way mirror — the neighbor, who is married but childless, knows no one in town; the main character knows everyone in town. As times goes on, the main character begins to wonder about the neighbor’s wife, and what kind of woman could marry a man like this.

Benjamin Cox is producing.

Best known for his role as TV producer Don Keefer in HBO’s “The Newsroom,” Sadoski is currently performing in “Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow” at the Williamstown Theater and is set to reprise his role on the CBS TV show “Life in Pieces.”

He is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.