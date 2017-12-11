CNN Suspends Ryan Lizza After New Yorker Cuts Ties for ‘Improper Sexual Conduct’

WASHINGTON — Ryan Lizza, who has been the New Yorker’s Washington correspondent and an on-air contributor to CNN, was dropped from the publication over what the magazine said was “improper sexual conduct.”

“The New Yorker recently learned that Ryan Lizza engaged in what we believe was improper sexual conduct,” a spokesperson said. “We have reviewed the matter and, as a result, have severed ties with Lizza. Due to a request for privacy, we are not commenting further.”

CNN suspended Lizza. A spokesperson said they “have just learned of the New Yorker’s decision. Ryan Lizza will not appear on CNN while we look into this matter.”

Recently, Lizza is best known as the reporter who published the details of a conversation he had in late July with Anthony Scaramucci, who was recently named White House communications director. Scaramucci’s tenure was short-lived, as his conversation with Lizza was an expletive-laden tirade in which he bashed other White House officials.

Lizza said in a statement that he was “dismayed that The New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate. The New Yorker was unable to cite any company policy that was violated. I am sorry to my friends, workplace colleagues ,and loved ones for any embarrassment this episode may have caused.”