New York Film Festival 2017 Slate Dominated by Amazon, Netflix (Full List)

The New York Film Festival has announced the full list of films on its tightly curated main slate — and the roster shows just how quickly streaming services have become major players in the film industry, with all three of the previously announced gala screenings — Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying,” Todd Haynes “Wonderstruck” and Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” — distributed by Amazon, and two more slate additions — Noah Baumbach’s ensemble comedy “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” and Dee Rees’ period drama “Mudbound” — coming from Netflix.

Also among the the 25 titles on the lineup are festival-circuit favorites including Robin Campillo’s AIDS drama “BPM,” Luca Guadagnino’s romance “Call Me by Your Name” and Sean Baker’s childhood drama “The Florida Project.”

Presented annually by Film Society of Lincoln Center, the NYFF has over the years garnered a reputation for rigorous programming choices slanted toward international and often challenging work, although more recent years has seen NYFF encompass more accessible studio fate. A slot in the fest often serves as a launchpad for a run at awards season.

With a full one-fifth of NYFF’s 55th annual main slate coming from Amazon and Netflix — and last year’s opener, Ava DuVernay’s “13th,” also a Netflix title — streaming services continue to make major inroads in the film industry, betting heavily on the kind of mid-budget comedies and dramas that studios have largely abandoned in favor of tentpoles. Last year the bet paid off with Amazon snagging three Oscars for “Manchester by the Sea” (also in last year’s NYFF) and “The Salesman,” and Netflix taking its first Academy Award for documentary short “The White Helmets.”

The 55th annual New York Film Festival runs Sept. 28-Oct. 15. The full 2017 main slate follows.

NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL 2017 MAIN SLATE

OPENING NIGHT
Last Flag Flying
Dir. Richard Linklater

CENTERPIECE
Wonderstruck
Dir. Todd Haynes

CLOSING NIGHT
Wonder Wheel
Dir. Woody Allen

Before We Vanish
Dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa

BPM (Beats Per Minute)/120 battements par minute
Dir. Robin Campillo

Bright Sunshine In/Un beau soleil intérieur
Dir. Claire Denis

Call Me by Your Name
Dir. Luca Guadagnino

The Day After
Dir. Hong Sang-soo

Faces Places/Visages villages
Dir. Agnès Varda & JR

Félicité
Dir. Alain Gomis

The Florida Project
Dir. Sean Baker

Ismael’s Ghosts/Les fantômes d’Ismaël
Dir. Arnaud Desplechin

Lady Bird
Dir. Greta Gerwig

Lover for a Day/L’Amant d’un jour
Dir. Philippe Garrel

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Dir. Noah Baumbach

Mrs. Hyde/Madame Hyde
Dir. Serge Bozon

Mudbound
Dir. Dee Rees

On the Beach at Night Alone
Dir. Hong Sang-soo

The Other Side of Hope/Toivon tuolla puolen
Dir. Aki Kaurismäki

The Rider
Dir. Chloé Zhao

Spoor/Pokot
Dir. Agnieszka Holland, in cooperation with Kasia Adamik

The Square
Dir. Ruben Östlund

Thelma
Dir. Joachim Trier

Western
Dir. Valeska Grisebach

Zama
Dir. Lucrecia Martel

