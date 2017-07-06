Todd Haynes’ ‘Wonderstruck’ Set as Centerpiece of New York Film Festival

Wonderstruck,” the Todd Haynes film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, will screen as the Centerpiece title of the 55th New York Film Festival this fall.

Haynes’ film stars Julianne Moore in the story of two children — one in the 1970s, one in the 1920s — whose stories overlap on separate journeys to Manhattan. NYFF is considered a key launchpad for films that become a part of the awards-season conversation, and the high profile slot for “Wonderstruck” there could boost the title as it hits the campaign trail. Hayne’s last film, “Carol,” screened at NYFF in 2015 and was nominated for six Oscars.

“Wonderstruck” is based on a 2011 novel by Brian Selznick, whose previous book, “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” was the inspiration for Martin Scorsese’s 2011 movie “Hugo,” which got its first public showcase as a secret screening at NYFF that year.

Hayne’s adaptation of “Wonderstuck” is the second title to be announced so far for the 2017 edition of NYFF, which kicks off in late September. Last month, Film Society of Lincoln Center announced its annual festival would open with “Last Flag Flying,” Richard Linklater’s latest outing starring Steve Carrell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne.

NYFF runs Sept. 28-Oct. 15, with further programming for its main slate and its sidebar programming still to be set. “Wonderstruck” is set for an Oct. 20 theatrical release by Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions.

