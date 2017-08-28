Steven Spielberg, Bob Dylan Documentaries Join New York Film Festival Lineup

The 2017 New York Film Festival has lined up a roster of special events that includes world premiere screenings of documentaries about Steven Spielberg and Bob Dylan, as well as a conversation with Kate Winslet and a work-in-progress screening of Bruce Weber’s portrait of Robert Mitchum.

Susan Lacy’s “Spielberg” traces the filmmaker’s personal and professional life from childhood to “Jaws” to DreamWorks to now, with interviews with fellow film directors (Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas) and regular collaborators (Tom Hanks, John Williams). The movie is part of a NYFF lineup of special-event films that also includes Jennifer Lebeau’s “Trouble No More,” featuring concert footage from Dylan’s” “born again” period in the late 70s and early 80s; “The Opera House,” Susan Froemke’s movie about the Metropolitan Opera; and “Nice Girls Don’t Stay for Breakfast,” Weber’s in-the-works documentary about Mitchum, built around footage he shot in the 1990s.

NYFF also had lined up, among other additions, “Claude Lanzmann’s Four Sisters,” four films by Lanzmann that are companion pieces to his landmark doc “Shoah,” as well as the talk with Winslet, who stars in the festival’s closing night film, Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel.”

Presented annually by the Film Society of Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival runs Sept. 28-Oct. 15.