Vanessa Redgrave, Alex Gibney, Griffin Dunne Documentaries Join New York Film Festival Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Sea Sorrow Vanessa Redgrave
The 2017 New York Film Festival’s Spotlight on Documentary lineup includes work by a number of notable directors, with world premieres by Vanessa Redgrave (“Sea Sorrow”), Alex Gibney (“No Stone Unturned”), and Griffin Dunne (“Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold”), among others.

The documentaries on tap encompass a wide range of subjects, including the global refugee crisis (“Sea Sorrow”), male bodybuilding (Denis Côté’s “A Skin So Soft”), small-town racism and misogyny (Travis Wilkerson’s “Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?”), Rome’s biggest public square (Abel Ferrara’s “Piazza Vittorio”), and a 1994 Irish massacre (“No Stone Unturned”).

There are also a number of works focused on individuals, including Rebecca Miller’s movie about her playwright father, “Arthur Miller: Writer,” as well as docs about the writer Joan Didion (“The Center Will Not Hold”), artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (Sara Driver’s “Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat”), actor Leon Vitali (Tony Zierra’s “Filmworker”), and investigate reporter Edward Jay Epstein (Ena Talakic and Ines Talakic’s “Hall of Mirrors”).

The documentary programming at NYFF will screen alongside a main slate that includes Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying,” Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” and Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel.” The festival, presented annually by Film Society of Lincoln Center, runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 15.

The full slate of the Spotlight on Documentary section follows.

THE 55th NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL’S SPOTLIGHT ON DOCUMENTARY

Arthur Miller: Writer,” dir. Rebecca Miller
BOOM FOR REAL: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat,” dir. Sara Driver
Cielo,” dir. Alison McAlpine
Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?,” dir. Travis Wilkerson
El mar la mar,” dir. Joshua Bonnetta & J.P. Sniadecki
Filmworker,” dir. Tony Zierra
Hall of Mirrors,” dir. Ena Talakic and Ines Talakic
Jane,” dir. Brett Morgen
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold,” dir. Griffin Dunne
No Stone Unturned,” dir. Alex Gibney
Piazza Vittorio,” dir. Abel Ferrara
The Rape of Recy Taylor,” dir. Nancy Buirski
Sea Sorrow,” dir. Vanessa Redgrave
A Skin So Soft,” dir. Denis Côté
Speak Up,” dir. Stéphane de Freitas, co-directed by Ladj Ly
The Venerable W.,” dir. Barbet Schroeder, with short “What Are You Up to, Barbet Schroeder?”
Voyeur,” dir. Myles Kane and Josh Koury
Three Music Films by Mathieu Amalric: “C’est presque au bout du monde,” “Zorn,” “Music Is Music”

