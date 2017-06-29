‘New Mutants’: Alice Braga Replaces Rosario Dawson as Dr. Cecilia Reyes

Alice Braga has joined Fox and Marvel’s X-Men spinoff, “New Mutants,” replacing Rosario Dawson in the role of Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

Dawson was in talks last month for the role. Dr. Cecilia Reyes serves as a mentor for the superheroes and her character has the ability to generate an invisible bio-field around herself.

“New Mutants,” created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, was the first X-Men comic spinoff, launched in the early 1980s. The “New Mutants” movie is in pre-production and has been set for an April 13, 2018, opening. “The Fault in Our Stars” director Josh Boone is helming “New Mutants” from a script he co-wrote with Knate Lee about teenage superheroes-mutants.

Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt are producing. Fox announced in April that it was dating three Marvel movies for 2018 — “New Mutants” for April 13, “Deadpool 2” for June 1, and “Dark Phoenix” for Nov. 2.

Braga, a Brazilian actress who stars in USA’s “Queen of the South,” joins Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blue Hunt and Henry Zaga in the movie. Taylor-Joy will play Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik; Williams will portray Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane; Heaton is playing portraying Sam Guthrie, aka Cannonball; Hunt is portraying Danielle Moonstar; and Zaga is playing Sunspot.

Braga’s feature credits include “I Am Legend,” “Predators” and “Elysium.”