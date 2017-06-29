‘New Mutants’: Alice Braga Replaces Rosario Dawson as Dr. Cecilia Reyes

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Alice Braga
REX/Shutterstock

Alice Braga has joined Fox and Marvel’s X-Men spinoff, “New Mutants,” replacing Rosario Dawson in the role of Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

Dawson was in talks last month for the role. Dr. Cecilia Reyes serves as a mentor for the superheroes and her character has the ability to generate an invisible bio-field around herself.

“New Mutants,” created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, was the first X-Men comic spinoff, launched in the early 1980s. The “New Mutants” movie is in pre-production and has been set for an April 13, 2018, opening. “The Fault in Our Stars” director Josh Boone is helming “New Mutants” from a script he co-wrote with Knate Lee about teenage superheroes-mutants.

Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt are producing. Fox announced in April that it was dating three Marvel movies for 2018 — “New Mutants” for April 13, “Deadpool 2” for June 1, and “Dark Phoenix” for Nov. 2.

Braga, a Brazilian actress who stars in USA’s “Queen of the South,” joins Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blue Hunt and Henry Zaga in the movie. Taylor-Joy will play Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik; Williams will portray Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane; Heaton is playing portraying Sam Guthrie, aka Cannonball; Hunt is portraying Danielle Moonstar; and Zaga is playing Sunspot.

Braga’s feature credits include “I Am Legend,” “Predators” and “Elysium.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad