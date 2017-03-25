Several character teasers later, a new “Justice League” trailer was finally released Saturday morning that unites the team.

“We have to be ready,” Ben Affleck’s Batman says in a voiceover. “You, me, the others — there’s an attack coming from far way.”

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman replies, “Not coming, Bruce, it’s already here. The others … where are they?”

What follows is an epic montage of the heroes teaming up to battle enemies while a cover of the Beatles’ “Come Together” blares in the background.

Affleck, Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher star in the Warner Bros. tentpole. Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Jeremy Irons, J.K. Simmons, and Willem Dafoe will also appear in the film. While Henry Cavill’s Superman is expected to appear in the movie as well, he has been missing from recent promotions, including the latest trailer.

Zack Snyder began shooting “Justice League” in April from a script by Chris Terrio.

While the most recent footage is billed as the “first official” trailer, an earlier cut of a trailer for “Justice League” surprised fans at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con with its upbeat tone. The film hits theaters on Nov. 17, while Momoa’s standalone “Aquaman” was recently pushed back to Dec. 21, 2018.

Watch the trailer below: