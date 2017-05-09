New ‘Hellboy’ Movie in the Works; ‘Stranger Things’ Actor David Harbour in Talks to Star

A new “Hellboy” movie is on the way after all — but this time, without original star Ron Perlman and director Guillermo del Toro.

“Game of Thrones” and “The Descent” director Neil Marshall is attached to helm the film, with “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour in talks to star. Sources tell Variety that Millennium Films is in negotiations to board the project.

Mike Mignola, who created the original “Hellboy” comic, broke the news about Marshall and Harbour on Monday evening on his Facebook page, adding that the new installment will be an “R-rated reboot.”

Fans have been asking about a third “Hellboy” for years, following the original 2004 film and the 2008 sequel “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” both of which starred Perlman as the titular superhero and were directed by del Toro. Both Perlman and del Toro have talked down rumors of a third installment, with Perlman saying last year that “Hellboy 3” “probably will never happen.”

Harbour’s star has risen quickly since breaking out in Netflix’s buzzy “Stranger Things,” and he recently met for the role of Cable in “Deadpool 2,” which eventually went to Josh Brolin. Marshall gained recognition with 2005 horror film “The Descent,” and directed two episodes of “Game of Thrones,” as well as an episode of “Westworld.”

Sony released the original “Hellboy,” with Universal distributing the sequel.