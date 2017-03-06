Lamorne Morris is in negotiations to join the ensemble of the New Line comedy “Game Night” starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, sources tell Variety.

Jesse Plemons and “Pitch” star Kylie Bunbury are also on board with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley — the directing duo behind the 2015 comedy “Vacation” — helming the movie. Bateman is producing alongside James Garavente for Aggregate Films, while John Davis and John Fox will produce for Davis Entertainment. Goldstein and Daley also wrote the latest version of the screenplay, based on Mark Perez’s original draft.

“Game Night” follows several couples whose regularly planned game night goes terribly wrong. Production is expected to start within the next few months.

Morris and Bunbury will play one of the couples.

Morris is best known as one of the leads on the Fox sitcom “New Girl,” which is currently in its sixth season on the network. On the film side, Morris was most recently seen in “Barbershop: The Next Cut” with Ice Cube and appears next in the Netflix pic “Sandy Wexler” starring Adam Sandler.

He is repped by Gersh and Principato-Young Entertainment.