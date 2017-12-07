New Europe Picks Up Sundance-Bound ‘Loveling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan Naszewski’s sales outlet New Europe Film Sales has taken signed a world sales deal for “Loveling,” the Gustavo Pizzi movie that will open the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Brazilian/Uruguayan picture follows Irene, who lives on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro and has to come to terms with her son, Fernando, heading out into the world when he is offered a professional sports contract in Europe.

It is Pizzi’s second movie after his SXSW-selected “Craft.” He penned “Loveling” alongside Karine Teles (“Second Mother”), who plays the central character, Irene. Established Brazilian actors Adriana Esteves and Otavio Muller also star, as Irene’s sister and husband respectively. Uruguayan actor Cesar Troncoso also appears.

Tatiana Leite at Bubbles Project produced the movie with Rodrigo Letier, Agustina Chiarino and Fernando Epstein.

“I’ve felt in love with ‘Loveling’ since its first treatment, it was a long and intense journey till the film was done, and it’s a great pleasure to premiere it as the opening film in Sundance Dramatic Competition and begin a partnership with New Europe Films Sales,” Leite said. “I hope the audience will be affected by the genuineness and tenderness of this family”

TvZero, Mutante Cine, Baleia Filmes, Canal Brasil and Telecine are all co-producers on “Loveling.”

Jan Naszewski, CEO of Warsaw-based New Europe, said: “’Loveling’ is an intimate insight into a life of a family and the choices we have to make as parents. Karine Teles’ character is magnetic – I loved watching her on screen and can’t wait to show her performance to the world”.

The film is one of 12 in the World Cinema category at Sundance. The 2018 lineup also includes Idris Elba’s “Yardie,” “Dead Pigs” from China, “And Breathe Normally” from Iceland, and “The Guilty” from Denmark. Recent premieres in this category include “Berlin Syndrome,” and “The Lure.”