New Directors/New Films, the annual New York festival of work by emerging filmmakers presented by the Museum of Modern Art and the Film Society of Lincoln Center, has set a 2017 lineup of 29 features and nine shorts that includes Geremy Jasper’s “Patti Cake$,” Eliza Hittman’s “Beach Rats” and Dustin Guy Defa’s “Person to Person” in prominent slots.

All three films premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. “Patti Cake$,” about a Jersey girl’s quest to become a rapper, will open the festival, while ensemble comedy “Person to Person” — with a cast that includes Abbi Jacobson and Michael Cera — will close it. Brooklyn-set sexual-awakening tale “Beach Rats” screens as the centerpiece.

“Patti Cakes$” turned heads at Sundance when it emerged from the festival with a $9.5 million distribution deal with Fox Searchlight, while new indie label Neon nabbed “Beach Rats.”

Also on the ND/NF lineup are international features including Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s “Sexy Durga,” Ala Eddine Slim’s “The Last of Us” and Dalei Zhang’s “The Summer is Gone,” among others.

The 2017 New Directors/New Work festival runs March 15-26. The full list of features on the slate follows.

New Directors/New Films 2017

Patti Cake$, Geremy Jasper, USA

Beach Rats, Eliza Hittman, USA

Person to Person, Dustin Guy Defa, USA

4 Days in France / Jours de France, Jérôme Reybaud, France,

Albüm, Mehmet Can Mertoglu, Turkey/France/Romania,

Arábia, João Dumans & Affonso Uchoa, Brazil

Autumn, Autumn / Chuncheon, chuncheon, Jang Woo-jin, South Korea

Boundaries / Pays, Chloé Robichaud, Canada, 2016

By the Time It Gets Dark / Dao Khanong, Anocha Suwichakornpong, France/Netherlands/Qatar/Thailand

The Challenge, Yuri Ancarani, Italy/France/Switzerland

Diamond Island, Davy Chou, Cambodia/France/Germany/Qatar/Thailand

The Dreamed Path / Der traumhafte weg, Angela Schanelec, Germany

The Future Perfect / El Futuro perfecto, Nele Wohlatz, Argentina

Three Sentences About Argentina / Tres oraciones sobre la Argentina

The Giant / Jätten, Johannes Nyholm, Sweden/Denmark

Happiness Academy / Bonheur Academie, Kaori Kinoshita & Alain Della Negra, France,

Happy Times Will Come Soon / I Tempi felici verranno presto, Alessandro Comodin, Italy/France

Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, UK

The Last Family / Ostatnia rodzina, Jan P. Matuszynski, Poland

The Last of Us / Akher Wahed Fina, Ala Eddine Slim, Tunisia/Qatar/UAE/Lebanon

Menashe, Joshua Z. Weinstein, USA

My Happy Family / Chemi bednieri ojakhi, Nana Ekvtimishvili & Simon Gross, Georgia/France, 2017

Pendular, Julia Murat, Brazil/Argentina/France

Quest Jonathan Olshefski, USA

Sexy Durga, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, India

Strong Island, Yance Ford, USA/Denmark

The Summer Is Gone / Ba yue, Dalei Zhang, China

White Sun / Seto Surya, Deepak Rauniyar, Nepal/USA/Qatar/Netherlands

The Wound, John Trengove, South Africa/Germany/Netherlands/France

Wùlu, Daouda Coulibaly, France/Mali/Senegal