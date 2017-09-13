New Chitose Airport Animation Festival Unveils Competition Lineup

The fourth edition of the New Chitose Airport Intl. Animation Festival has announced 35 titles in international competition at the event, including works by Koji Yamamura, Daisy Jacobs, and David O’Reilly (“Her”).

The festival will be held Nov. 2-5 in the terminal building at the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Japan. For this year’s edition, a total of 2,037 titles were submitted for competition from 85 territories around the world. The festival has selected 35 titles for the international competition, nine for the family competition, and 13 for the Japan competition.

The selections include “Notes on Monstropedia,” directed by Yamamura, a major Japanese animation writer, and Phil Mulloy’s “Endgame.” Other selections are “Everything” by O’Reilly, who worked on Spike Jonze’s movie “Her,” and “The Full Story” (pictured) by British directors Daisy Jacobs and Chris Wilder. Jacobs has won many awards with “The Bigger Picture” (2014).

The five competition judges are Liu Jian from China, Igor Prassel from Slovenia, Michael Frei from Switzerland, Anna Budanova from Russia, and Keita Kurosaka from Japan. Liu’s animated film “Have a Nice Day” competed at the Berlin Film Festival in February but was dropped from the animation festival in Annecy in June because of disapproval by the Chinese government. Prassel works as a program advisor at Animafest Zagreb.

