Netflix is in final negotiations to buy global streaming rights to the black comedy “Small Crimes,” Variety has learned. The deal is in advance of the film’s premiere next month as SXSW.

“Small Crimes” centers on a disgraced former cop, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of “Game of Thrones” fame, who comes home after finishing a six-year prison sentence for attempted murder. He tries to find redemption, but winds up ensnared in a mess he left behind, caught in the middle of a crooked sheriff, a district attorney out for revenge, and a mafia baron.

Netflix was very active at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, buying “Mudbound,” an acclaimed historical drama, for $12.5 million in the biggest deal of the fest. It nabbed several other projects, including “Icarus,” a buzzy documentary about Russian doping, and “Chasing Coral,” a look at global warming.

E.L. Katz — a former music journalist — directs the film from his own screenplay. He was previously at SXSW in 2013 with his directorial debut “Cheap Thrills.” The cast includes Molly Parker (“Deadwood”), Gary Cole (“A Very Brady Movie”), Robert Forster (“Jackie Brown”), Macon Blair (“Blue Ruin”), and Jacki Weaver (“Animal Kingdom”).

David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films produced the picture. The executive producers include Katz, Jon Shiffman, Julia Godzinskaya, Michael Sackler, Sophie Vickers, Emilie Georges, Naima Abed, Nicholas Kaiser, Andrew Schwartzberg, Jaime Schwartzberg, David Atlan-Jackson, Joel Thibout, and Jean-Baptiste Babin. CAA packaged the film and sold the rights.