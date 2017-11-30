Film News Roundup: Netflix Launching ‘Seeing Allred’ Documentary in Early 2018

In today’s film news roundup, Netflix has set a 2018 launch for “Seeing Allred,” the Palm Springs Film Festival will honor Holly Hunter, “Taste for Blood” gets a director, and Legendary sets up a ghost story.

MOVIE LAUNCH

Netflix will launch the Gloria Allred documentary “Seeing Allred” on its global streaming network after its world premiere in competition at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

“Seeing Allred” was directed by Sophie Sartain (“Mimi and Dona”) and Roberta Grossman (“Above and Beyond”). It’s produced by Grossman, Sartain, Marta Kauffman (co-creator of “Friends”), Robbie Rowe Tollin, and Hannah KS Canter (“Grace & Frankie”).

“I feel fortunate that ‘Seeing Allred’ captures my passion and battle for justice for many victims of injustice,” said Allred. “The courage that my clients demonstrate, in speaking truth to power, inspires me every day as we fight together.”

The film includes archival footage and sit-down interviews with supporters and critics and examines Allred’s personal trauma and assesses her wins and setbacks on high-profile cases against Bill Cosby and Donald Trump. It includes interviews with Gloria Steinem, Don Lemon, and Allred’s daughter Lisa Bloom.

AWARD

The 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Holly Hunter with the career achievement award at its awards gala on Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“Holly Hunter’s career is filled with many memorable performances including her Academy Award-winning role in ‘The Piano’ as well as other films including ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘The Firm,’ ‘The Incredibles’ and more,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “In her recent film ‘The Big Sick,’ she brings comedy and poignancy as a mother coping with her daughter’s coma, while bonding with her daughter’s ex-boyfriend.”

Past recipients of the career achievement award include Annette Bening, Glenn Close, Kevin Costner, Bruce Dern, Robert Duvall, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson, and Lynn Redgrave.

Hunter was nominated for an Academy Award for her performances in “Broadcast News,” “The Firm,” and “Thirteen.” She won Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance in “Roe vs. Wade.”

PROJECT ANNOUNCEMENTS

John Stalberg, Jr., will direct Yale Productions’ martial-arts drama “Taste for Blood” from a screenplay written by David Frigerio, Variety has learned exclusively.

Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Michael Rothstein will produce along with Frigerio, with Yale’s Russ Posternak serving as co-producer.

“Taste For Blood” follows an out-of-work steel worker as he struggles to provide for his family and avenge his brother’s death by fighting in a mixed martial-arts match against a dangerous opponent. Stalberg previously directed “High School,” starring Adrien Brody, Michael Chiklis, and Colin Hanks, and is attached to direct the upcoming comedic crime-thriller “Beef,” starring Thomas Mann and Jai Courtney.

Frigerio wrote sci-fi thriller “The Signal” with Carlyle and Will Eubank. Yale Productions recently wrapped production on “The Escape of Prisoner 614,” starring Ron Perlman, Martin Starr, and Jake McDorman; “Green Dolphin,” starring Justine Skye, Shiloh Fernandez, and Seann William Scott; and “Shotgun,” starring Maika Monroe, Jeremy Allen White, Sasha Lane, and Marisa Tomei.

Stalberg is repped by CAA and attorney David Fox. Frigerio is repped by Trevor Engelson at Underground and attorney Michael Weiss.

Legendary is launching development of ghost story “Ernest” with “Happy Death Day” director Christoper Landon helming from his own script.

“Ernest,” a short story by Geoff Manaugh published on Vice.com, centers on a homeowner who discovers a ghost who resembles Ernest Borgnine and begins sending out footage through social media, creating a global viral sensation. He then asks his teenage son to be part of dinner parties in order to cash in but those plans flounder when the son and ghost disappear.

Dan Halsted and Nate Miller will produce. WME brokered the deal and reps Landon and Manaugh, who is also repped by Manage-Ment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.