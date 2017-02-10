BERLIN– Netflix has acquired global rights to Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross’s “My Happy Family,” a Georgian drama which premiered at Sundance in the world dramatic section and is playing at Berlin.

Alexandre Mallet-Guy’s thriving Paris-based Memento Distribution has acquired French rights to the film, which is repped by Memento Films International.

Marking Ekvtimishvili and Gross’ follow-up to their critically-acclaimed feature debut “In Bloom,” “My Happy Family” tells the tale of a middle-aged woman who leaves her husband and breaks free from tradition to live on her own.

“We were very touched by this subtle and tender portrait of a 50-year old woman on a quest to freedom who decides to embark on a new life. The film also lets us to discover Georgia, a country that is little known,” Mallet-Guy told Variety. Memento Distribution aims at releasing the film in France before the summer.

Like “In Bloom,” “My Happy Family” has earned warm review. Variety’s Alissa Simon described the film as a sociological drama and said it offered “an interesting perspective on a changing patriarchal society.”

The movie is produced Augenschein Filmproduktion. Polare Film, Arizona Prods., ZDF Das kleine Fernsehspiel Film are co-producing.

Netflix is also nearing a deal on another title on Memento Films International’s slate: Evan Katz’s “Small Crimes” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”). The film is due to premiere at SXSW.

Netflix recently acquired several Sundance films, notably “Mudbound,””Icarus,””Chasing Coral”and “The Incredible Jessica James,” which closed Sundance.