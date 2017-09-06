‘City of God’s’ Fernando Meirelles to Direct Pope Movie for Netflix Starring Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Pope Movie Fernando Meirelles Jonathan Pryce
REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has set Fernando Meirelles to direct an untitled film centered on the relationship between Pope Benedict and Pope Francis.

Benedict will be played by Anthony Hopkins and Francis will be played by Jonathan Pryce.

The movie will begin shooting in Argentina this November. Meirelles’ long time cinematographer Cesar Charlone will also join him on the shoot.

The film explores the relationship and opposing visions between two of the most powerful leaders in the Catholic Church, both of whom must address their own pasts and the demands of the modern world in order to move the church forward. Anthony McCarten is penning the script.

Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich and Tracey Seaward are producing. Mark Bauch is exec producing.

The film marks Meirelles’ return to domestic feature films since his 2011 drama “360” which also starred Hopkins. His claim to fame is the highly acclaimed “City of God,” which earned him a best director nomination. He followed that up with “The Constant Gardner.”

Hopkins was most recently seen in “Transformers: the Last Night” and Pryce can be seen next in “The Man Who Invented Christmas.” Both are repped by UTA. Meirelles is repped by LBI Entertainment.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad