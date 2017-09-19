Netflix Hip-Hop Movie ‘The After Party,’ Starring Kyle, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Begins Production

Def Pictures has teamed with Live Nation Productions, WorldStar Hip Hop, and Hunting Lane Films for the Netflix comedy “The After Party.” Principal photography has begun on the coming-of-age film, which is written and directed by Ian Edelman (“How to Make It in America”). It is Live Nation’s first scripted production.

The movie has a music business theme, following two buddies looking to land a record deal before one heads to college and the other to the military. The story takes place during “one wild night,” but will shoot for six weeks in New York, including on location at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field in Queens, and a live concert at the Gramercy Theater.

The film stars Kyle Harvey (better known as the artist Kyle), Teyana Taylor, Jordan Rock, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Blair Underwood, Harrison Holzer (“Better Living Through Chemistry,” “Sex Tape”), and Shelley Hennig (“Teen Wolf”), and will feature a number of celebrity cameos.

Lee “Q” O’Denat, the late founder of WorldStar Hip Hop, “was inspired to develop the idea because of his love of classic films like ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ and ‘American Graffiti,'” reads an announcement.

“The After Party” is produced by Russell Simmons, Jake Stein, Jamie Patricof, Heather Parry, Trevor Engelson, Doug Banker, and O’Denat. Michael Rapino, Katie McNeill, and Jonathan Montepare executive produce.