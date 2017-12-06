You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Buys ‘Jingle Jangle’ Pitch From David Talbert

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Talbert
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has landed the pitch “Jingle Jangle” from “Almost Christmas” director David Talbert, which the streaming service will launch as a family holiday musical feature.

The pitch follows an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever.

Talbert is set to write, direct, and produce with Lyn Sisson-Talbert and Brillstein Entertainment Partners also producing.

“Almost Christmas” made $42.5 million at the holiday box office last year. The director’s most recent pic, “El Camino Christmas,” written and produced by Ted Melfi and starring Luke Grimes, Tim Allen, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dax Shepard, and Jessica Alba, hits Netflix on Dec. 8.

Talbert is currently in development on an original half-hour comedy for ABC, produced by LeBron James and Gabrielle Union. He is repped by UTA and managed by David McIlvain at Brillstein Entertainment.

More Film

  • David Talbert

    Netflix Buys 'Jingle Jangle' Pitch From David Talbert

    Netflix has landed the pitch “Jingle Jangle” from “Almost Christmas” director David Talbert, which the streaming service will launch as a family holiday musical feature. The pitch follows an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives […]

  • Realistic Touch in Virtual Reality

    Sundance Adds Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence With 2018 New Frontier Lineup

    Netflix has landed the pitch “Jingle Jangle” from “Almost Christmas” director David Talbert, which the streaming service will launch as a family holiday musical feature. The pitch follows an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives […]

  • Are You Afraid of the Dark

    'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' Movie Gets October 2019 Release

    Netflix has landed the pitch “Jingle Jangle” from “Almost Christmas” director David Talbert, which the streaming service will launch as a family holiday musical feature. The pitch follows an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives […]

  • Rob Marshall

    'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action Disney Reboot Eyes Rob Marshall as Director

    Netflix has landed the pitch “Jingle Jangle” from “Almost Christmas” director David Talbert, which the streaming service will launch as a family holiday musical feature. The pitch follows an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives […]

  • DF-01563.DNG

    James Mangold to Direct Patty Hearst Drama, Elle Fanning in Talks (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has landed the pitch “Jingle Jangle” from “Almost Christmas” director David Talbert, which the streaming service will launch as a family holiday musical feature. The pitch follows an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives […]

  • International Newswire: Peru Rises

    International Newswire: Peru Rises

    Netflix has landed the pitch “Jingle Jangle” from “Almost Christmas” director David Talbert, which the streaming service will launch as a family holiday musical feature. The pitch follows an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives […]

  • THE POST Movie

    'The Post' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    Netflix has landed the pitch “Jingle Jangle” from “Almost Christmas” director David Talbert, which the streaming service will launch as a family holiday musical feature. The pitch follows an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad