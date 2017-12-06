Netflix Buys ‘Jingle Jangle’ Pitch From David Talbert

Netflix has landed the pitch “Jingle Jangle” from “Almost Christmas” director David Talbert, which the streaming service will launch as a family holiday musical feature.

The pitch follows an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever.

Talbert is set to write, direct, and produce with Lyn Sisson-Talbert and Brillstein Entertainment Partners also producing.

“Almost Christmas” made $42.5 million at the holiday box office last year. The director’s most recent pic, “El Camino Christmas,” written and produced by Ted Melfi and starring Luke Grimes, Tim Allen, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dax Shepard, and Jessica Alba, hits Netflix on Dec. 8.

Talbert is currently in development on an original half-hour comedy for ABC, produced by LeBron James and Gabrielle Union. He is repped by UTA and managed by David McIlvain at Brillstein Entertainment.