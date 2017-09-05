Netflix Picks Up War Photographer Documentary ‘Hondros’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has picked up worldwide streaming rights to “Hondros,” the award-winning documentary that premiered at this spring’s Tribeca Film Festival, Variety has learned.

The movie, directed by Greg Campbell, tells the story of a celebrated photographer, Chris Hondros, who risked his life to travel to the frontline of wars in such regions as Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya. The film relies on vintage clips, first-person interviews, and other historic artifacts to look back at Hondros’ career as a photo journalist, which began with a trip to Kosova in 1999.

The sale to Netflix closed in the six-figure range. The film is also in talks with other distributors to screen in theaters later this year for an Oscars-qualifying run.

“Hondros” is produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker through their Manhattan-based company Nine Stories. Executive producers include Bold Films’ Gary Michael Walters and Michel Litvak. Jamie Lee Curtis served as a co-executive producer.

The story was a passion project for Campbell, a journalist and nonfiction writer who decided to make a movie about his lifelong best friend. “Hondros” received strong reviews last spring, and it went on to win the audience award at Tribeca. It’s also scheduled to screen at the Hamptons Film Festival in October.