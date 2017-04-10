Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories,” starring Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Elizabeth Marvel, Grace Van Patten, and Emma Thompson.

The movie, which was shot last year in New York City, centers on adult brothers and sisters dealing with their father. Baumbach directed from his own script and produced along with Scott Rudin, Lila Yacoub, and Eli Bush.

Netflix plans to premiere “The Meyerowitz Stories” in select theaters and on Netflix later this year.

“Noah Baumbach is an important voice in American filmmaking and his films are always highly anticipated around the world,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. “Noah is among the filmmakers that we were eager to work with, and I know that film enthusiasts everywhere will be as moved by this film as we were. We’re thrilled to be the avenue in which global audiences will be able to see the film.”

Baumbach had previously worked with Stiller on “Greenberg” and “While We’re Young.”

Baumbach’s directing credits include “Kicking and Screaming,” “The Squid and the Whale,” “Margot at the Wedding,” “Frances Ha,” and “Mistress America,” along with a writing credit on “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” He received an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay for “The Squid and the Whale.”

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.