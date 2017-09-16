Film News Roundup: Netflix Buys Clive Owen Thriller ‘Anon’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Clive Owen Anon
Jo Davidson/SHM/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Netflix buys Clive Owen thriller “Anon,” Burt Young is cast as a crime underboss in “Vault,” and Bresha Webb will play Kevin Hart’s twin sister in “Night School…”

ACQUISITIONS

Netflix has acquired U.S. and some international rights to the thriller “Anon,” starring Clive Owen, Amanda Seyfried, Colm Feore, and Sonya Walger, following a pre-festival screening in Toronto.

Andrew Niccol directed from his own script about a near-future world where there is no privacy, ignorance, or anonymity. Owen portrays a man who, while investigating a series of unsolved murders, finds a young woman (played by Seyfried) who has disappeared with no identity or history.

Niccol also produced with Oliver Simon and Daniel Baur at K5 Film. K5 Media Group financed. CAA arranged the funding and brokered the domestic deal. Sierra/Affinity handled international sales.

Niccol directed “Gattaca” and “The Host” and wrote and produced “The Truman Show.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

CASTINGS

Verdi Productions has cast Burt Young (“Rocky”) as a Mafia underboss opposite Theo Rossi for its upcoming feature film “Vault,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Vault,” directed by Tom DeNucci from a script he co-wrote with B. Dolan, will start principal photography in April in Rhode Island. “Vault” tells the 1975 story of a group of small-time criminals who attempt to pull off the biggest heist in American history, stealing over $30 million from the Mafia.

The film is being produced by Chad and Michelle Verdi, Nick Koskoff, and Matthew Weiss. Executive producers are Nicholas Carmona, Dawn Vanzant, Ryan Murphy, and Tanja Lynch. Verdi produced “Bleed for This” and was an exec producer on Martin Scorsese’s “Silence.”

**********

Bresha Webb has joined Kevin Hart’s comedy “Night School” and will play the twin sister of Hart’s character, Variety has learned exclusively.

Based on a story by Hart, the film follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the hopes that they’ll pass the GED exam. Malcolm D. Lee (“Girls Trip”) is set to helm the film, which will also star Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”), and Mary Lynn Rajskub. Hartbeat Productions is producing alongside Will Packer Productions.

Webb is currently a series regular on NBC’s series “Marlon.” She will next be seen in Lionsgate’s “She’s Living My Life” opposite Taraji P. Henson. She is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Principato-Young Entertainment, and attorney Karl Austen.

PROJECT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Producers Rob Hickman and Dimitri Logothetis, who produced “Kickboxer: Vengeance” and “Kickboxer: Retaliation,” have announced the third installment, “Kickboxer: Armageddon,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Logothetis will again co-write with Jim McGrath and return to direct the third installment, while Alain Moussi, Sara Malakul Lane, and Steven Swadling will return to the cast.

“Kickboxer: Vengeance” is a remake of the original 1989 “Kickboxer,” which starred Jean Claude Van Damme and grossed $14 million on a $1.5 million budget.

**********

Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon’s Cinelou Films and Scott Donley’s Good Deed Entertainment are teaming on “Nightmare Cinema,” an anthology of five short horror films.

Mick Garris, Joe Dante, David Slade, Ryuhei Kitamura, and Alejandro Brugues are directing the segments and Mickey Rourke will provide the narration.

“We’re excited about ‘Nightmare Cinema,'” said Canton. “When Mick Garris brought us the opportunity to collaborate with a group like this, it was easy to get behind. Horror has become an industry strength again. When you look around at recent successes of films like ‘It’ or ‘Get Out,’ it’s obvious there’s a hungry audience out there that can’t be ignored.”

Garris is also producing via his Nice Guy Productions along with Joe Russo and Solomon and Canton from Cinelou. Executive producers are Good Deed Entertainment’s Donley and Lenny Shapiro, as well as The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones along with Cinelou Films’ Scott Karol.

