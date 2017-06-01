Netflix Buys British Comedy ‘Amar Akbar and Tony’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Amar Akbar Tony
Courtesy of Kino Lorber

Netflix has acquired international rights to the British coming-of-age comedy “Amar Akbar & Tony” from Kino Lorber, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film, directed by Atul Malhotra, stars Rez Kempton as a Sikh, Sam Vincenti as a Muslim, and Martin Delaney as an Irish Catholic. Set in contemporary London, the trio — who were childhood friends — face unforeseen changes to their lives, such as interracial marriage, near-fatal accidents, and prison, that test old friendships and family values.

Netflix will release the film internationally on June 20 and on DVD in North America. The film, produced by Victoria Barrell and Malhotra, is touted as the first western film to feature a turbaned Sikh in the lead. The title is an homage to the 1977 Bollywood film “Amar Akbar Anthony,” which centered on the reunification of three separated brothers.

“Amar Akbar & Tony” also stars Karen David and Laura Aikman. Co-stars are Amrita Acharia (“Game of Thrones”), Meera Syal, Goldy Notay, and Nina Wadia (“Bend It Like Beckham”).

Kempton will be seen next in Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy.” Delaney starred in “Now You See Me 2.”

Malhotra’s credits include “Ross Kemp on Guns,” “The Big Experiment,” “The People’s Book of Records,” “Breaking Magic,” and “Cardshark.”

“Amar Akbar & Tony” previously screened at the Mumbai Film Festival, Indian Film Festival the Hague, and the MISAFF Film Festival in Canada.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad