Netflix has come on board to handle distribution of Alaska-set thriller “Hold the Dark,” to be directed by Jeremy Saulnier (“Green Room”).

The project was first unveiled in 2015 with A24 and Saulnier joining forces on “Hold the Dark” after teaming on “Green Room.” Shooting will begin Feb. 27 in Alberta, Canada.

Saulnier is directing from a script by longtime creative partner Macon Blair. Producers are Eva Maria Daniels of VisionChaos Productions and Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder of Addictive Pictures.

Actors have yet to be attached to the project. The story, based on the 2014 novel by William Giraldi, centers on a young boy in a remote Alaskan village being killed by a rogue wolf. A wildlife naturalist is summoned from the mainland to assess the situation only to become involved in a dangerous triangle with the boy’s grieving mother and unstable father, sending them all on a violent odyssey to the edge of their own humanity.

Netflix said the project is a continuation of its global film strategy of working directly with independent filmmakers and producers.

“Green Room” starred the late Anton Yelchin, along with Imogen Poots and Patrick Stewart in a story of a punk band under attack by neo-Nazis after witnessing a murder at a remote club. “Green Room” premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and grossed $3.2 million in limited release for A24 last year. Saulnier also directed 2013’s “Blue Ruin.”