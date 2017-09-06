Neal Moritz Signs First-Look Deal With Paramount

Paramount Pictures has signed a multi-year, first-look agreement with Neal H. Moritz’s Original Film production company starting in 2019.

The pact means the Moritz, best known for the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is leaving his longtime home with Sony Pictures.

The signing was announced Wednesday by chairman and chief executive officer Jim Gianopulos. It’s the second major signing by Paramount in recent weeks following an agreement with Graham King to base his GK Films with the studio.

The commencement of the first look deal begins on Jan. 1, 2019, at the expiration of Moritz’s contract with Sony Pictures. Until then, Moritz and Paramount have a second-look deal effective immediately.

Gianopulos said, “Neal and I have known each other for many years and he is one of the greatest storytellers and producers in our industry, building franchises that have a tremendous impact on the worldwide box office. This first look deal with Neal will help Paramount continue to bolster and diversify our upcoming slate and I’m thrilled to have him come aboard.”

Moritz said, “My first producing deal was at Paramount and I consider this a welcome return to my original home. Jim brings a renewed excitement and vision to Paramount, offering filmmakers unique creative opportunities. I am excited to work with the incredibly talented team he has in place at the studio.”

Moritz also produced “21 Jump Street” and its sequel, the “XXX” franchise, and the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” film series, as well as “I Am Legend,” “Goosebumps,” “Cruel Intentions,” “Click,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “Passengers.”

Moritz serves as executive producer for “Prison Break,” “The Big C,” “Preacher,” and the upcoming series “S.W.A.T.”