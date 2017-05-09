NBCUniversal Promotes Tracy Cohen to Senior VP

NBCUniversal has promoted veteran executive Tracy Cohen to an expanded role as senior VP of corporate affairs.

Cohen, who had been VP of corporate and external affairs, becomes responsible for the company’s west coast corporate affairs strategies including managing public affairs, external and internal communications, and community investment. She will continue to work on corporate social responsibility programs and oversee the corporate affairs team.

The promotion was announced Tuesday. Cohen reports to Cindy Gardner, exec VP of global communications for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Corporate Affairs.

During her six-year tenure, Cohen has worked on strategic initiatives for NBCUniversal’s west coast headquarters, such as the approval of the Evolution Plan, the 25-year blue print for the Universal City property. She also worked on the openings of Universal Studios Hollywood’s new attractions, expanded employee volunteer and public service opportunities, and used company resources to benefit surrounding communities, organizations and schools through partnerships.

Gardner said, “Tracy is known and respected by all those who work with her as a talented communications strategist, which positions her for continued success in this expanded role.”

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Cohen served as VP of The Rogers Group and was Assistant Deputy Mayor of the City of Los Angeles. Cohen began her professional career working for U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, and later became an advisor to Senator Dianne Feinstein.

