The National Society of Film Critics announced its award winners from 2016 on Saturday.

The group, made up of about 50-60 critics from around the country, is known for selecting films that depart from the rest of the more mainstream awards season conversation. Since it was founded in 1966 only six films that won the Critics’ prize — “Annie Hall” (1977), “Unforgiven” (1992), “Schindler’s List” (1993), “Million Dollar Baby” (2004), “The Hurt Locker” (2009) and “Spotlight” (2015) — also went on to Oscars glory.

The group announced Friday that for the first time in addition to its New York meetings, critics would cast their votes in real time from L.A., Chicago, Seattle, Denver and more cities. This year the group welcomed new members MTV’s Amy Nicholson and the Chicago Tribune’s Michael Phillips into the fold.

Variety will update the list of winners below as they are announced:

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Runners-up: Denzel Washington, “Fences”; Adam Driver, “Paterson”