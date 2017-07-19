Natalie Portman’s Drama ‘Planetarium’ Lands Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalie Portman’s period drama “Planetarium” has been set for an Aug. 11 release in select U.S. theaters, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Planetarium,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, is written and directed by Rebecca Zlotowski. The film is set in Paris during the late 1930s.

Portman and Lily-Rose Depp portray sisters who are believed to possess the supernatural ability to connect with ghosts. They meet a French producer (played by Emmanuel Salinger) who is fascinated by their supernatural gift and hires them to shoot an ambitious experimental film that soon spirals into a game of hidden agendas.

Zlotowski’s credits include “Belle Epine,” which won the Prix Louis Delluc and critics’ award for best first feature film when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival’s International Critics’ Week section in 2010, and “Grand Central,” which won the François Chalais Prize at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

“I had been wanting to work with Rebecca Zlotowski for a long time,” Portman said. “I knew her before she was a filmmaker; we were together on the day she received funding for her first film, ‘Dear Prudence.’ It was very moving to watch her become a filmmaker in person!”

“Planetarium” marks the second U.S. theatrical release for the Latin American distributor Swen Releasing in partnership with Eammon Films and Vision Films. Swen launched its U.S. distribution arm in April with the release of the Victoria Justice comedy “The Outcasts” and will release “Una,” starring Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn, later this year.

“Planetarium” was produced by Frédéric Jouve for Les Films Velvet and co-produced by Les Films du Fleuve, Kinology, France 3 Cinéma, Proximus, and RTBF TV.

