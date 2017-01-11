In a new interview, Natalie Portman said she was paid a third of what one of her male co-stars earned.

As part of an interview for her cover story with Marie Claire U.K., Portman said that she knew about the pay gap during her time working with Ashton Kutcher on the 2011 film “No Strings Attached,” but revealed that she wasn’t as troubled about the issue as she now believes she should have been.

“I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” Portman told the magazine. “His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more.”

“No Strings Attached” was released in January 2011, just before Portman won an Oscar for her performance in “Black Swan.” At that point she had already been nominated for an Academy Award in 2005 for “Closer” and was a household name after appearing in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy.

Portman added, “I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

Portman’s discussion of the pay gap comes on the heels of the hacking of Sony in 2015, where thousands of documents were leaked, which included the salaries of several Hollywood stars. The controversy brought the severity of the gender pay gap to the fore.

“Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar,” she said, adding, “In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

Portman has recently started producing more films including “A Tale of Love and Darkness” which was also her directorial debut. She also reportedly insisted on hiring a female director for an upcoming biopic about Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I don’t think women and men are more or less capable,” Portman added. “We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities. We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.”