2017 Nashville Film Festival: Complete Winners List

The 2017 Nashville Film Festival has officially come to an end after selecting its winners and honorees Saturday. The rapidly growing competition received over 5,500 submissions this year, and 303 of those films and shorts were selected.

“Some Freaks,” a love story about an overweight girl and a boy with one eye, from director Ian MacAllister McDonald walked away from Tennessee as the grand jury prize winner. Lead actress Lily Mae Harrington (pictured above, alongside Thomas Mann) was also named best actress, while composer Walter Sickert and music supervisor Dan Wilcox were awarded best music.

German heist mockumentary “The Migrumpies” from Arman T. Riahi was the audience award winner. “Play The Devil” by Maria Govan was given an honorable mention in the same category, and also won best screenplay. Pytor Skvortsov from “The Student” was named best actor.

The Nashville Film Festival was first established in 1969, and continues to grow larger with each passing year. This year’s festivities ran April 20-29.

A complete list of winners can be found below:

Narrative Feature Competition

Grand jury prize winner: “Some Freaks,” directed by Ian MacAllister McDonald

Audience award winner: “The Migrumpies,” directed by Arman T. Riahi

Honorable mention: “Play The Devil,” directed by Maria Govan

Best actress: Lily Mae Harrington, “Some Freaks”

Best actor: Pytor Skvortsov, “The Student”

Special jury prize for overall film aesthetics: “Flowers of Evil,” directed by Antti J. Jokinen

Best screenplay: “Play The Devil,” written by Maria Govan

Best music: “Some Freaks,” composer, Walter Sickert; music supervisor, Dan Wilcox