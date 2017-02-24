Connie Britton will play the lead role in Nicole Holofcener’s comedy-drama “The Land of Steady Habits” for Netflix, following her departure from CMT’s “Nashville.”

Britton is joining Ben Mendelsohn, Edie Falco and Thomas Mann in “Steady Habits,” based on the Ted Thompson novel. Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu are producing through their Likely Story production company.

Holofcener is directing from her own script, based on a man in his fifties who implodes in the middle of affluent Connecticut life by leaving his wife. When the character — played by Mendelsohn — realizes he’s made a mistake, he tries to redeem his personal and professional missteps. Britton will play a divorcee who develops a connection with Mendelsohn’s character.

Britton has been nominated for four Emmys, including one for “Nasvhille” and two for “Friday Night Lights.” She appeared in Miguel Arteta’s comedy “Beatriz at Dinner,” American Ultra” and “Me & Earl & the Dying Girl.”

Britton is repped by WME, Untitled, and Hansen Jacobson.