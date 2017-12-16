Publicists for Jennifer Lawrence, Daisy Ridley, Amy Adams Form New Firm

Former publicists for ID and 42West Liz Mahoney, Megan Moss Pachon, Bryna Rifkin, and Heidi Lopata are forming a new entertainment public relations firm, Narrative.

“We have the utmost esteem for our colleagues at ID and 42West and are deeply appreciative of the wisdom, guidance, and mentorship from industry leaders Kelly Bush Novak, Mara Buxbaum, Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg and Allan Mayer in nurturing our respective careers. We look forward to our next iteration with the formation of Narrative,” said Mahoney, Moss Pachon, Rifkin, and Lopata in a statement.

During their respective tenures, the quad represented acclaimed talent such as Amy Adams, Josh Brolin, Marion Cotillard, Emilia Clarke, Chris Evans, Kathryn Hahn, Timothy Hutton, Diane Kruger, Jennifer Lawrence, Ewan McGregor, Ezra Miller, Megan Mulally, Ruth Negga, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, Sam Rockwell, Michael Shannon, Alicia Vikander, and Kate Winslet as well as filmmakers Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Brit Marling, Simon Kinberg, Matt Reeves, and Black Label Media, among others. The company is sorting out their client list, but the expectation is that many of the clients are following.