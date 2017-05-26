Cannes: Naomi Kawase’s ‘Radiance,’ Tom Volf’s ‘Maria by Callas’ Sell in Major Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, Japanese film master Naomi Kawase’s “Radiance” has already found a home in major markets across the world.

Represented by MK2 Films, “Radiance” marks Kawase’s fifth Cannes competition title. The film centers on the blossoming romance between a photographer (Masatoshi Nagase), who is slowly losing his sight, and a translator working for the visually impaired.

“Radiance” has been acquired for Germany/Austria (Concorde), Benelux (Cineart), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Spain (Betta Pictures), Scandinavia (Nonstop), Portugal (Leopardo), Greece (Ama), Brazil (Imovision/Tag Cultural), China (DDDreams), South Korea (Green Narae), Hong Kong (Edko), Taiwan (Filmware), Turkey (Filmarti), Poland (Aurora Films), Hungary (Cirko Film), Israel (New Cinema), CIS (OvalGrid), and ex-Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom).

MK2 Films is currently in negotiations to close U.K., U.S., Australia/New Zealand, Singapore, and Inflight. Kino Films will distribute “Radiance” in Japan and Haut & Court will handle the distribution in France.

Another highlight on MK2 Films’s slate is Tom Volf’s documentary “Maria by Callas” about late opera legend Maria Callas. The intimate portrait features exclusive footage, photographs, Callas’ own Super 8 films, private live recordings, letters, and rare behind-the scenes archival footage.

Set to be released theatrically in France by Haut & Court, “Maria by Callas” was produced by Elephant and Petit Dragon.

The documentary has been nabbed for Germany/Austria (Prokino), Italy (Lucky Red), Spain (Caramel), Benelux (The Searchers), Switzerland (Präsens), Scandinavia (Nonstop), Japan (Gaga Corporation), China (Dddreams), Hong Kong (Edko), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes), South Korea (JinJin Pictures), Taiwan (Cai Chang International), and Inflight (Skeye).

MK2 Films is in discussions for deals in the U.K., U.S., Israel, and Greece.