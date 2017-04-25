‘The Big Sick’ to Open 2017 Nantucket Film Festival

The Nantucket Film Festival has announced the complete list of films it will screen at this year’s event, including opener “The Big Sick” and closer “An Inconvenent Sequel: Truth to Power.”

Screenwriters Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon’s “Big Sick,” the romantic comedy directed by Michael Showalter, centers around the writers’ real-life courtship and stars Nanjiani as a character based on himself, with Zoe Kazan as Emily. The couple struggles with cultural differences and the unexpected impact of a mysterious illness in the Lionsgate/Amazon Studios release, which also stars Holly Hunter and Ray Romano.

Paramount Studios and Participant Media’s documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth the Power,” directed by Bonni Cohen and John Shenk, will close the festival, continuing where “An Inconvenient Truth” left off by charting Vice President Al Gore’s mission to solve our climate crisis before it’s too late.

Current Tribeca Film Festival offering “Whitney: Can I Be Me” will be the festival’s centerpiece film. Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal’s documentary about the late R&B singer offers a candid look at her life, career, and untimely death. NFF will also screen Disney Pixar’s “Cars 3” as its opening-day family film.

Other films that will be screened during the festival include Spotlight Films’ “Coup D’Etat” starring Michael Caine and “Fun Mom Dinner” starring Toni Colette and Molly Shannon, as well as “Landline” starring Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass, Edie Falco, and Jon Turturo, and “Marjorie Prime” with Jon Hamm and Geena Davis.

Tom McCarthy, the Oscar winning writer/director will receive the 2017 Screenwriters Tribute at a June 23 event, where acclaimed documentary filmmaker Nick Broomfield and television creators and Emmy-nominated writing team David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik will also be honored.

The festival runs June 21-26. Passes and ticket packages are available at the festival’s website.