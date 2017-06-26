‘The Big Sick’ Wins Top Award at 2017 Nantucket Film Festival (Complete List)

Kumail Nanjiani’s semi-autobiographical romantic comedy “The Big Sick” was the big winner at the 2017 Nantucket Film Festival, which announced its award winners on Monday.

Taylor Sheridan’s “Wind River” was the runner-up.

Best of the Fest awards went to “The Big Sick,” “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, Alexandra Dean,” “Monkey Business,” and “Wind River.”

Stars who attended the festival included Ben Stiller, Bobby Cannavale, Mariska Hargitay, Whitney Cummings, Kristen Schaal, and Gabourey Sidibe.

“We were thrilled to present Nantucket audiences with a diverse offering of films and special events celebrating the craft of screenwriting and storytelling,” said Mystelle Brabbee, executive director of the Nantucket Film Festival and Basil Tsiokos, the festival’s film program director in a statement. “We are thankful to our audiences and to all of the screenwriters and filmmakers who shared their work with us this year.”

The 2017 Nantucket Film Festival Winners are below:

BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Showalter

Runner up: “Wind River,” Taylor Sheridan

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Monkey Business: The Adventure of Curious George’s Creators,” Ema Ryan Yamazaki

Runner up: “After Auschwitz: The Stories of Six Women,” Joe Kean

BEST SHORT FILM

“Ten Meter Tower,” Maximilien Van Aertryck and Axel Danielson

Runner up: “The Illumination,” Tom Scott and Dan Honan

BEST OF THE FEST

“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story,” Alexandra Dean

“The Big Sick”

“Monkey Business”

Runner up: “Wind River”

ADRIENNE SHELLY FOUNDATION EXCELLENCE IN FILMMAKING AWARD

Alexandra Dean, director of “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”

TEEN VIEW JURY AWARD

“Game,” Jeannie Donohoe

CREATIVE IMPACT IN TELEVISION WRITING AWARD

Jeffrey Klarik and David Crane

A&E SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY STORYTELLING AWARD

Nick Broomfield

NEW VOICES IN SCREENWRITING AWARD

Geremy Jasper

SHOWTIME TONY COX SCREENPLAY COMPETITION:

FEATURE SCREENPLAY COMPETITION

“Johnny Ace,” Moon Molson

EPISODIC SCREENPLAY

“The Line,” Tesia Walker

“Casey Can’t,” Kaitlin Fontana

SHORT SCREENPLAY COMPETITION

“The Yao of Tao,” Rajiv Shah, Jesse Wang, Robert Berg