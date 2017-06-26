‘The Big Sick’ Wins Top Award at 2017 Nantucket Film Festival (Complete List)

Kumail Nanjiani’s semi-autobiographical romantic comedy “The Big Sick” was the big winner at the 2017 Nantucket Film Festival, which announced its award winners on Monday.
Taylor Sheridan’s “Wind River” was the runner-up.
Best of the Fest awards went to “The Big Sick,” “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, Alexandra Dean,” “Monkey Business,” and “Wind River.”
Stars who attended the festival included Ben Stiller, Bobby Cannavale, Mariska Hargitay, Whitney Cummings, Kristen Schaal, and Gabourey Sidibe.
“We were thrilled to present Nantucket audiences with a diverse offering of films and special events celebrating the craft of screenwriting and storytelling,” said Mystelle Brabbee, executive director of the Nantucket Film Festival and Basil Tsiokos, the festival’s film program director in a statement. “We are thankful to our audiences and to all of the screenwriters and filmmakers who shared their work with us this year.”
The 2017 Nantucket Film Festival Winners are below:
BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE
“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Showalter
Runner up: “Wind River,” Taylor Sheridan
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“Monkey Business: The Adventure of Curious George’s Creators,” Ema Ryan Yamazaki
Runner up: “After Auschwitz: The Stories of Six Women,” Joe Kean
BEST SHORT FILM
“Ten Meter Tower,” Maximilien Van Aertryck and Axel Danielson
Runner up: “The Illumination,” Tom Scott and Dan Honan
BEST OF THE FEST
“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story,” Alexandra Dean
“The Big Sick”
“Monkey Business”
Runner up: “Wind River”
ADRIENNE SHELLY FOUNDATION EXCELLENCE IN FILMMAKING AWARD
Alexandra Dean, director of “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”
TEEN VIEW JURY AWARD
“Game,” Jeannie Donohoe
CREATIVE IMPACT IN TELEVISION WRITING AWARD
Jeffrey Klarik and David Crane
A&E SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY STORYTELLING AWARD
Nick Broomfield
NEW VOICES IN SCREENWRITING AWARD
Geremy Jasper
SHOWTIME TONY COX SCREENPLAY COMPETITION:
FEATURE SCREENPLAY COMPETITION
“Johnny Ace,” Moon Molson
EPISODIC SCREENPLAY
“The Line,” Tesia Walker
“Casey Can’t,” Kaitlin Fontana
SHORT SCREENPLAY COMPETITION
“The Yao of Tao,” Rajiv Shah, Jesse Wang, Robert Berg