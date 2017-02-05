Myriad Pictures will handle worldwide sales, excluding Australia/New Zealand, China and the U.S., on “Red Dog: True Blue,” the prequel to 2011 international box office smash hit “Red Dog.”

Myriad will introduce the family film to buyers at the upcoming Berlin European Film Market.

Reuniting the creative team behind the original “Red Dog” – writer Daniel Taplitz (“Chaos Theory”), producer Nelson Woss (“Ned Kelly”) and director Kriv Stenders (“Kill Me Three Times”) – “Red Dog: True Blue” had its U.S. premiere at the Sundance Festival. It will now screen this Friday as the opening film at the Berlin Festival’s Generation Kplus, one of the two sections at the world’s biggest big fest focus for children, youth and family movies.

Greeted enthusiastically by critics in its Australian homeland, where it has grossed over $5 million to date, a sturdy result, “Red Dog: True Blue” also received an upbeat reaction at the Sundance Festival, Variety describing it as a “cheerfully calculated origin story for the canine icon.”

Starring Levi Miller (“A Wrinkle in Time,” “Pan”), Jason Isaacs (the “Harry Potter” franchise) and vet Bryan Brown (“Australia,” “Cocktail”) “Red Dog: True Blue” is inspired by the Australian legend of a real-life dog that wandered Western Australia in the 1970s, befriending people. Such was its impact that a statue was erected to it in the town of Dampier.

Set in the late 1960s, the origin tale turns on young Mick (Millar) who, after his father dies and mother is institutionalized, is sent to live with his grandfather (Brown) at a cattle station in the vast Pilbara outback in north Western Australia. After a cyclone, the boy finds a Kelpie puppy caked with blue paint stranded up a tree. Two misfits, the canine and young boy become inseparable friends and, the synopsis runs, “develop a bond that will change their lives forever.”

Released in Australia in 2011 by Roadshow, which produced the film, the original “Red Dog” became its own industry legend, earning over $21 million at the box office and winning the best picture prize at Oz’s inaugural Australian Academy of Cinema and TV Arts awards in 2012.

Myriad Pictures handled worldwide sales on the original “Red Dog.”

““We are excited to be working with Nelson Woss and the Village Roadshow team led by Joel Pearlman to bring this epic family film to international distributors,” said Myriad Pictures president Kirk D’Amico.

He added: “Kriv Stenders has knocked it out of the park with his directorial follow-up to the original ‘Red Dog.’ The cast and production value are a must-see for audiences around the world!”

Myriad Pictures’ current sales slate also features Penelope Cruz-starrer “The Queen of Spain,” directed by Spain’s Academy Award winning Fernando Trueba (“Belle Epoque”), which reprises the characters of “The Girl of My Dreams” 18 years on, Unspooling in a dirt-poor 1950s Spain ÇThe Queen of Spain” has Cruz’s character, now a Hollywood star, returning to her homeland to shoot a big U.S.-Spain historical epic. “The Queen of Spain” screens at Berlin as a Berlinale Special.

A Special Presentation at Sundance, “Mark Pellngton’s “The Last Word” stars Shirley MacLaine as a retired businesswoman who wants to control everything around her, including her own obituary. She hires a young writer (Amanda Seyfried) to write her life story the way she thinks it should be told.

Also on Myriad’s slate, “Heartbeats” is written and directed by Duane Adler, creator of the “Step Up” franchise. It turns on a feisty hip-hop dancer who in India falls in love both with a new dance style, and the young man who introduces her to it.