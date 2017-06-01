First ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ Trailer: Everyone Is a Suspect (Watch)

Kenneth Branagh takes on Agatha Christie’s great murder detective character Hercule Poirot in the first trailer for 20th Century Fox’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”

The trailer opens as passengers board an old-fashioned locomotive against a snowy backdrop.

“You know there is something about a tangle of strangers pressed together with nothing in common but the need to go from one place to another, and never see each other again,” the detective says in a voiceover. “I see evil on this train. A passenger has died.”

A long shot pans through the train as we learn who each of the passengers — and now suspects — is. The ensemble cast includes Tom Bateman, Lucy Boynton, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Derek Jacobi, Marwan Kenzari, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Sergei Polunin, and Daisy Ridley.

Branagh is not only the movie’s star, but also its director and one of its producers. Michael Green wrote the screenplay. Branagh has been nominated for several Academy Awards, most recently for his performance in “My Week with Marilyn.” He was also nominated for directing and acting in “Henry V” in 1989.

This latest iteration is the third feature film adaptation of Christie’s book following Sidney Lumet’s 1974 version and Carl Schenkel’s interpretation in 2001.

“Murder on the Orient Express” is scheduled for a November 10 release. Watch the trailer below: