Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman’ Whips Up Another Win, ‘The Mummy’ DOA

“Wonder Woman” won over critics and audiences alike during its $100 million domestic debut last week, and it looks like it’s going to take more than an army of Egyptian gods and Tom Cruise to dethrone the DC Comics superhero. Gal Gadot’s comic book adaptation from Warner Bros. is easily on track to triumph over Universal’s intended tentpole “The Mummy” in its opening weekend.

Patty Jenkins’ DC Extended Universe savior took in another $16 million from 4,165 theaters on Friday. That number will climb to an expected $53 million by end of day Sunday, giving “Wonder Woman” a domestic cume of $192 million in just two weeks. The female-led film had already surpassed $300 million worldwide prior to this weekend.

While the summer box office season has officially begun, Cruise seems to have lost control of the Dark Universe. “The Mummy” was expected to be the equivalent of Marvel’s “Iron Man” or DC Comics’ “Man of Steel,” but Universal’s $125 million movie will have to settle with second place. The reboot of the Brendan Frasier franchise earned only $12 million from 4,035 screenings on Friday, projecting a dead-on-arrival domestic debut of just $30 million.

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” from Fox falls from No. 2 to No. 3 this week. The Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, and Thomas Middleditch animated comedy is expected to make a further $13 million this weekend after pulling in $3.5 million from 3,529 locations on Friday. Those numbers will add up to a two-week total of $42 million for “Captain Underpants.”

Despite two weeks in the top 3, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” has officially walked the plank to No. 4 in the box office. Johnny Depp’s Disney vehicle pillaged $3 million from 3,679 locales on Friday, meaning the fifth film in the Jack Sparrow series $10.5 million. However, similarly to what can be expected of “The Mummy,” “Pirates'” global total is much more impressive at $384.5 million compared to its $133.5 domestic draw.

Also in its first frame, psychological horror film “It Comes at Night” from A24 is performing particularly well on its $2.4 million budget. The Joel Edgerton and Riley Keough thriller is expected to take in $6.5 million by weekend’s end. “It Comes at Night” scared up about $2.5 million from 2,533 theaters on Friday, despite its shockingly low D CinemaScore.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Baywatch,” “Megan Leavey,” “Alien: Covenant,” and “Everything, Everything” round out the top 10.